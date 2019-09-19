Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 Murder charges reins ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Murder charges reinstated against accused in Tabrez Ansari case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 9:14 am IST
The police also filed a supplementary chargesheet, bringing back the murder charge, based on a fresh medical report.
Days after the Jharkhand Police’s decision to drop the murder charge against 13 men accused of lynching Tabrez Ansari because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the police on Wednesday invoked the murder charge against all the accused. (Photo: File)
 Days after the Jharkhand Police’s decision to drop the murder charge against 13 men accused of lynching Tabrez Ansari because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the police on Wednesday invoked the murder charge against all the accused. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Days after the decision to drop murder charges against 13 men accused of lynching Tabrez Ansari because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the Jharkhand police on Wednesday invoked the murder charges against all the accused.

The police also filed a supplementary chargesheet, bringing back the murder charge, based on a fresh medical report. The police also filed the chargesheet against the remaining two accused charging them with murder.

 

On September 10, the police had dropped murder charges and converted it to culpable homicide not amounting to murder on the basis of postmortem, medical and forensic reports which said Tabrez Ansari died of cardiac arrest.

An official, justifying the murder charge in the supplementary chargesheet, told news agency PTI that the police took a second opinion of specialist doctors as the previous medical report stating the death was caused due to cardiac arrest was not clear.

According to reports, the statement said that since the cause of cardiac arrest was not clear, police sent the entire report to a board of doctors at MGM Hospital.

"On the basis of main findings, we opined that (1) The fracture of bone is grievous injury caused by hard & blunt object. (2). The combined effect of fracture of bone, pale organs and heart chambers full of blood resulting into cardiac arrest," the report by fresh board of doctors said.

In the first chargesheet, the Jharkhand police said, “opinion on the cause of death” was kept “reserved” in the viscera report. And on invoking the murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC, police said they had “additional evidence” like the opinion sought from a second medical board of directors, which opined that Ansari’s death was due to the combined effect of “injury and cardiac arrest” and that the video was not tampered with.

A welder, Ansari (22) was accused of theft by a mob in Dhatkidih village of Sarikela-Kharsawan on June 18. He was tied to a pole and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman”. Police later arrested Ansari and booked him on theft charges while doctors at the Sadar Hospital declared him “fit for travel”.

Four days later, Ansari died while being rushed to hospital after he collapsed inside jail. On June 18, Tabrez Ansari was travelling with friends when around 5 km from his home a mob accused him of stealing a motorcycle. He was tied to a pole and beaten for over seven hours before being handed over to the police.

The police as well as doctors who initially examined Tabrez Ansari were held responsible for his death by a three-member team led by Saraikela-Kharwan Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyullu Dodde set up to probe its cause. "While the police reached late, the doctors did not diagnose the skull injury correctly," the report, which came out in July, said.

...
Tags: jharkhand mob lynching, murder, tabrez ansari, police, reports
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet twice in less than a week this month, India's Ambassador to the United States. (Photo: File)

‘PM Modi, Donald Trump to meet twice next week,’ confirms Indian Envoy

After the weather department forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, all schools and junior colleges here are closed for 48 hours on Thursday, the government said. (Photo: File)

Schools to remain closed today in Mumbai after heavy rain alert

Manish Kumar Sinha

Manish Sinha reports to parent cadre

Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao: Cremated at place developed by him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Schools to remain closed today in Mumbai after heavy rain alert

After the weather department forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, all schools and junior colleges here are closed for 48 hours on Thursday, the government said. (Photo: File)

Campaign reaches fever-pitch in Pala

NDA candidate N.Hari, LDF candidate Mani C Kappan and UDF candidate in a function organised by INFAM at Pala in Kottayam on Wednesday. (DC)

Sonia Gandhi wants ‘old guard’ to bring back old glory

Sonia Gandhi.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi has no time for books on renaissance leaders

R. Sankar.

Thiruvananthapuram: CBI may probe Balabhaskar’s death

Balabhaskar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham