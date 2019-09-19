Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 Kartarpur corridor p ...
Kartarpur corridor project will be completed on time: Punjab CM

Published Sep 19, 2019
The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.
While speaking to media in Gurdaspur, the Punjab Chief Minister also criticized Pakistan's decision to charge pilgrims USD 20 as service charge for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. (Photo: File)
Gurdaspur: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction work of Kartarpur corridor and assured that the project would be completed within the deadline.

While speaking to media in Gurdaspur, the Punjab Chief Minister also criticized Pakistan's decision to charge pilgrims USD 20 as service charge for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

 

"We are satisfied with the work, will meet 30th October deadline. We have informed the Government of India that we will not accept Pakistan's decision to charge pilgrims usd 20 as service charge for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara," he said.

On September 16, Pakistan had maintained that the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims will be opened on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

 

