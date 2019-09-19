J&K Goovernor Satya Pal Malik wants growth appeal

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday that instead of waging a war, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) could be retrieved by making the Indian side of the state prosperous to the extent that people living across the dividing line rise in revolt and seek to become a part of J&K.

Referring to statements by BJP leaders, that after stripping J&K of its special status and splitting the state into two union territories, the government’s next target was to liberate PoK, the governor said, “For the past 10-15 days, some of our ministers, who otherwise hardly get a chance to speak on international issues, continue to talk of invading PoK and making it a part of India.”

He then said, “This is their way of thinking. I say if the next target is PoK, then we could, instead of waging war, retrieve it by making Jammu & Kashmir amply prosperous. If we are able to hold the people of J&K with great reverence, make them distinguished and the best among all citizens of the country can secure the future of their children, boost trade and business in J&K, bring about prosperity and generate electricity here to the extent that its glimmer is seen in PoK, then I assure you that within one year the people of PoK will rise in revolt and you will get it without going for a war.”

He added, “Then each and every resident of PoK will say he wants to go to the other side”.