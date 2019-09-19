DGCA suspends 2 Pawan Hans pilots for three months

The helicopter was under the command of Capt. Bhanu Johri, who was the examiner, along with Capt. Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Director general of civil aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended a pilot-examiner of Pawan Hans and a first officer for three months for failing to lower landing gear prior to landing and “compromising safety of aircraft and its occupants”.

The incident took place on July 24. Pawan Hans’ Dauphin SA 365 N3 helicopter VT-PHO was involved in an incident at Guwahati on July 24 while operating a training flight.

The helicopter was under the command of Capt. Bhanu Johri, who was the examiner, along with Capt. Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta.

“During landing on Runway 2 at Guwahati, the crew did not carry out landing checklist and the helicopter landing gear was not extended. Due to this helicopter belly touched runway surface and resulted to damages to the helicopter,” the DGCA said.