Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 DGCA suspends 2 Pawa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DGCA suspends 2 Pawan Hans pilots for three months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:33 am IST
The incident took place on July 24.
The helicopter was under the command of Capt. Bhanu Johri, who was the examiner, along with Capt. Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta. (Photo: PTI)
 The helicopter was under the command of Capt. Bhanu Johri, who was the examiner, along with Capt. Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Director general of civil aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended a pilot-examiner of Pawan Hans and a first officer for three months for failing to lower landing gear prior to landing and “compromising safety of aircraft and its occupants”.

The incident took place on July 24. Pawan Hans’ Dauphin SA 365 N3 helicopter VT-PHO was involved in an incident at Guwahati on July 24 while operating a training flight.

 

The helicopter was under the command of Capt. Bhanu Johri, who was the examiner, along with Capt. Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta.

“During landing on Runway 2 at Guwahati, the crew did not carry out landing checklist and the helicopter landing gear was not extended. Due to this helicopter belly touched runway surface and resulted to damages to the helicopter,” the DGCA said.

...
Tags: pawan hans, dgca
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar’s ‘PoK’ comment irks Pakistan

Chief Election commissioner Sunil Arora during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

Ballot papers are history, says CEC commissioner Sunil Arora

Rahul Gandhi.

Congress rakes up ‘Howdy Economy’ before PM Modi event

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan in a fix over pro-metro tweet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA books trafficking case

As the gravity of the case was severe, it was handed over to the NIA for an in-depth investigation.

Arrested Nigerians want Chicken 65 and noodles

The court ordered deportation, but until the required papers are processed by the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), the couple is unwanted guests in the CCS’s lock-up, as the it is the authorised centre for detention of illegal migrants.

Vapes banned, but not gutka or tobacco

Incidentally, health minister Harsh Vardhan was not in the country and so was not a party to the cabinet decision.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

J&K Governor suggests new mantra to get PoK without waging war

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was fully committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir, and in a far bigger way than what people expect. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham