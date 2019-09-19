Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 Body found in actor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Body found in actor Nagarjuna’s farmland

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Police suspect that the death could have taken place around six months ago and they have initiated the probe.
Akkineni Nagarjuna
Hyderabad: A highly decomposed body of an unidentified person was found in a shed, reportedly in the agriculture land belonging to Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, late Wednesday night. Police suspect that the death could have taken place around six months ago and they have initiated the probe.

According to the Cyberabad police, the body was found in an unused agricultural land belonging to actor Nagarjuna at Papireddyguda village, under the Keshampet police limits. The police said that land, around 40 acres, was purchased by the popular Telugu actor and was left unused for a long time. Akkineni Amala, wife of the Telugu super star, had visited the land recently, in first week of September.

 

On Wednesday, some farm labourers who were carrying out agricultural work sensed foul-smell being emitted from a shed located on the land. When they checked, a decomposed body of a male was found inside the shed. The workers alerted the Keshampet police, who inspected the scene with clues team and a dog squad.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official from Cyberabad, told Deccan Chronicle, “a body was found in a shed located in a land belonging to Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. The body was in a highly decomposed condition, and not in a state to identify the person. The police teams are on the job to identify the deceased. We are also checking for any case of a missing person registered a while ago.”   

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


