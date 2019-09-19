Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 After Rajasthan, all ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After Rajasthan, all eyes on BSP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:30 am IST
In the wake of Tuesday’s development in Rajasthan in which all six BSP lawmakers joined the ruling Congress there.
 Mayawati.

Bhopal: All eyes are on the two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, who, along with a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and four independents, have provided outside support to the “minority” Kamal Nath government, in the wake of Tuesday’s development in Rajasthan in which all six BSP lawmakers joined the ruling Congress there.

The two BSP MLAs of MP Wednesday chose to stay away from media, lending credence to reports that the party leadership had initiated the move to shield them from being poached by the ruling Congress in the state following the Rajasthan development.

 

“I have been asked not to speak to the media,” BSP MLA Ram Bai said while refusing to commit that there would be no repetition of the Rajasthan episode.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


