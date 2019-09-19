After Rajasthan, all eyes on BSP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: All eyes are on the two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, who, along with a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and four independents, have provided outside support to the “minority” Kamal Nath government, in the wake of Tuesday’s development in Rajasthan in which all six BSP lawmakers joined the ruling Congress there.

The two BSP MLAs of MP Wednesday chose to stay away from media, lending credence to reports that the party leadership had initiated the move to shield them from being poached by the ruling Congress in the state following the Rajasthan development.

“I have been asked not to speak to the media,” BSP MLA Ram Bai said while refusing to commit that there would be no repetition of the Rajasthan episode.