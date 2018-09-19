Sangh not influencing BJP, says RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat

On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

New Delhi: In his second day’s discourse on the lecture series — ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective,’ Mohan Bhagwat spoke on the “Hindu” and “Hindutva” and its real meaning and also countered allegations that the RSS interferes in governance or the functioning of the BJP. He also countered allegations that the Sangh is trying to distort the Constitution by asserting that it is the duty of every citizen of the country to respect and follow the Constitution.

Mr Bhagwat even quoted from its preamble “...and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation” to assert that one of the main tasks of the Sangh is to preserve and promote this very “bandhubhaav (fraternity).” At the very beginning of his discourse, Mr Bhagwat clarified that it has no interest in “rajniti (politics)” but “rastraniti (national policy)” and the Sangh steer clear of “votes” and elections.”

Without naming the BJP or the Modi government, Mr Bhagwat countered allegations that the Sangh has nothing to do with their functioning. “Sangh volunteers only work towards nation building...Sangh affiliates are independent, sovereign and self-reliant..Sangh do not take decisions for its affiliates...we support each through consultation if it is required....other and help each other...we do not ask our volunteers to work for any one political party...whoever is working towards nation building we stand behind them...no outfit has any authority on the nation’s interest,” said Mr Bhagwat.

The RSS often has to face flak for interfering in the functioning of the Modi-led government and also decision making of the ruling party and Sangh parivar affiliate, the BJP. Admitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were associated with the Sangh, Mr Bhagwat said that the RSS has no influence on the government’s policy decisions or the politics.

“People think that calls come from Nagpur (RSS headquarters) but it has never happened. We have nothing to do with their political or policy decisions...the Constitution of the country has envisaged guidelines how the government will function and what will be the power centre and there cannot be anything other power centre,” said the RSS chief.

Mr Bhagwat said it is often asked why so many of the Sangh swayamsewaks are in one party but it is not the Sangh’s concern as “why they do not wish to be associated with other parties is for them to consider”as the Sangh never asks its swayamsewak to work for a particular political party. Mr Bhagwat said in one of his speeches in the constituent assembly, B.R. Ambedkar had talked about universal brotherhood and emphasised on promoting fraternity among countrymen.

“While speaking in Parliament about the Hindu Code Bill, Dr Ambedkar had asked what is a religion? A value or a code? He then said that if you consider a code as a religion then a code may change but not values. Our perspective towards religion is that it is based on values,” said Mr Bhagwat. Representatives of foreign missions, including USA, Surinam, Argentina, Singapore, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Sebia attended the event today. Former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag also attended the event.