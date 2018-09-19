search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sangh not influencing BJP, says RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Bhagwat: We have no interest in ‘rajniti’ but ‘rastraniti’.
On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)
 On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

New Delhi: In his second day’s discourse on the lecture series — ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective,’ Mohan Bhagwat spoke on the “Hindu” and “Hindutva” and its real meaning and also countered allegations that the RSS interferes in governance or the functioning of the BJP.  He also countered allegations that the Sangh is trying to distort the Constitution by asserting that it is the duty of every citizen of the country to respect and follow the Constitution.  

Mr Bhagwat even quoted from its preamble “...and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation” to assert that one of the main tasks of the Sangh is to preserve and promote this very “bandhubhaav (fraternity).”  At the very beginning of his discourse, Mr Bhagwat clarified that it has no interest in “rajniti (politics)” but “rastraniti (national policy)” and the Sangh steer clear of “votes” and elections.” 

 

Without naming the BJP or the Modi government, Mr Bhagwat countered allegations that the Sangh has nothing to do with their functioning.   “Sangh volunteers only work towards nation building...Sangh affiliates are independent, sovereign and self-reliant..Sangh do not take decisions for its affiliates...we support each through consultation if it is required....other and help each other...we do not ask our volunteers to work for any one political party...whoever is working towards nation building we stand behind them...no outfit has any authority on the nation’s interest,” said Mr Bhagwat. 

The RSS often has to face flak for interfering in the functioning of the Modi-led government and also decision making of the ruling party and Sangh parivar affiliate, the BJP.  Admitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were associated with the Sangh, Mr Bhagwat said that the RSS has no influence on the government’s policy decisions or the politics. 

“People think that calls come from Nagpur (RSS headquarters) but it has never happened. We have nothing to do with their political or policy decisions...the Constitution of the country has envisaged guidelines how the government will function and what will be the power centre and there cannot be anything other power centre,” said the RSS chief.     

Mr Bhagwat said it is often asked why so many of the Sangh swayamsewaks are in one party but it is not the Sangh’s concern as “why they do not wish to be associated with other parties is for them to consider”as the Sangh never asks its swayamsewak to work for a particular political party.  Mr Bhagwat said in one of his speeches in the constituent assembly, B.R. Ambedkar had talked about universal brotherhood and emphasised on promoting fraternity among countrymen. 

“While speaking in Parliament about the Hindu Code Bill, Dr Ambedkar had asked what is a religion? A value or a code?  He then said that if you consider a code as a religion then a code may change but not values. Our perspective towards religion is that it is based on values,” said Mr Bhagwat. Representatives of foreign missions, including USA, Surinam, Argentina, Singapore, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Sebia attended the event today. Former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag also attended the event. 

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss, hindutva




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA gets Rs 50 crore as e-bid deposits

t sold 189 properties in April third week this year which promised to fetch Rs 350 crore to the metropolitan body.

Hyderabad: Students deplore forced burkha removal

The Muslim women alleged that during every exam, they were being forced to remove their burkhas in front of men even though they were not comfortable about it. (Representional Image)

Goa Congress meet Governor, say BJP should face floor test in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party had on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office on Monday but could not meet Governor as she was out of station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Homam held for new Osmania General Hospital building

Students of Osmania University perform homam for the construction of new hospital building on Tuesday. (Photo:P. Surendra)

AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham