search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegations are completely false, says A K Antony

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 12:57 am IST
“Her allegations are completely false and she is deliberately suppressing the facts,” Mr Antony said.
Nirmala Sitharaman.
 Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Hitting back at the Congress, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed on Tuesday that the NDA government had got the Rafale fighter jets at a nine per cent cheaper rate than what the UPA had done earlier.  Mr Antony again reiterated the Congress’ demand to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Rafale deal. “Since there is a growing perception that the (Narendra) Modi government’s Rafale purchase deal has more skeletons in its closet, let there be a joint parliamentary probe to bring out the truth,” Mr Antony said. 

He added, “In the JPC, the present government has got a majority. Why are they afraid? Let the JPC go through all the files. The JPC can call files, a JPC that has a majority of persons from the government... can look through all the files and come out with the truth.”

 

Rejecting the charge levelled by Ms Sitharaman that an unprecedented intervention by him in 2013 had put the “final nail in the coffin” when the cost negotiation committee was giving the final touches to the deal, he said this was completely false. “Her allegations are completely false and she is deliberately suppressing the facts,” Mr Antony said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, a k antony, rafale deal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA gets Rs 50 crore as e-bid deposits

t sold 189 properties in April third week this year which promised to fetch Rs 350 crore to the metropolitan body.

Hyderabad: Students deplore forced burkha removal

The Muslim women alleged that during every exam, they were being forced to remove their burkhas in front of men even though they were not comfortable about it. (Representional Image)

Goa Congress meet Governor, say BJP should face floor test in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party had on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office on Monday but could not meet Governor as she was out of station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Homam held for new Osmania General Hospital building

Students of Osmania University perform homam for the construction of new hospital building on Tuesday. (Photo:P. Surendra)

AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham