search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav was the pick of the Indian bowlers. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018: Kedar Jadhav rips apart Pakistan's middle-order
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Newly wed couple injured in attack by woman's father in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
'Man attacked couple with a sickle and they suffered bleeding injuries. They have been admitted to private hospital,' official said.
Sandeep and Madhavi reportedly belonged to different castes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sandeep and Madhavi reportedly belonged to different castes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: A newly wed couple was injured in an attack here Wednesday, allegedly by the woman's father opposed to their marriage, days after the 'honour killing' of a Dalit Christian man in Nalgonda district.

"The man attacked the couple with a sickle and they suffered bleeding injuries. They have been admitted to a private hospital," a senior police official told PTI.

 

The assailant fled the scene, he said.

Footage of the incident, captured on a CCTV from a nearby building, showed the man attacking the couple from behind with a sickle as they were sitting on a two wheeler.

Preliminary investigation showed that the reason for the attack was the man's opposition to the marriage, he said.

Sandeep and Madhavi reportedly belonged to different castes.

Some local residents, who found the couple lying bleeding on the road and got them shifted to a private hospital, the official said.

Some of them said the couple had got married a week ago. It was an inter-caste marriage, which her father was opposed to, they said.

"Sandeep was called by her father-in-law to a location in Erragadda here on the pretext of buying them some garments and the couple reached there... but he suddenly attacked them," one of Sandeep's friends told the media.

Last week, a Dalit Christian man was killed at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district in a case of alleged honour killing.

Seven persons, including his father-in-law, who was opposed to the marriage, have been arrested.

Tags: newly wed couple attacked, honour killing, cctv footages, inter-caste marriage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spectators shocked as man is gored and tossed in air by raging bull

He was among 14 injured at the event with nine people ending up with serious injuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

Primary prevention of all dementia is a major global public health concern for the coming decades.
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018: Kedar Jadhav rips apart Pakistan's middle-order

Kedar Jadhav was the pick of the Indian bowlers. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Man pretends to give one of his 2 dogs ear drop so he doesn't feel left out

Viewers first see the first dog sitting as her owner, puts medicine into her ear and massages it in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India hasn't received official communication from UAE on Michel extradition: sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. (Photo: File)

'Unknown fever' claims 79 lives in Uttar Pradesh in 6 weeks

The toll in Bareilly reached 24, followed by Badaun and Hardoi at 23 and 12 respectively, the spokesman said, adding that Sitapur accounted for eight deaths, Bahraich six, Pilibhit four and Shahjahanpur two. (Representational Image)

Show one document to prove 5 activists involvement with Maoists: SC

On August 29, the apex court had directed that they be kept under `house arrest’ and this has been extended further. (Representational Image)

Myanmar based drug peddlers have hatched plot to kill Tripura CM: BJP

The drug peddlers in the region were unhappy with the chief minister as he had called for making the north-eastern state drug-free. (Photo: File)

Modi government treating triple talaq issue like a 'political football': Congress

Surjewala said instant triple talaq was
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham