search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka’s N Nagaraj richest MLA with annual income of Rs 157.04 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 19, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Income analysis shows 711 MLAs from the southern states declared the highest annual income of Rs 51.99 lakhs.
The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore. (Facebook screengrab | @MTBNagaraj)
 The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore. (Facebook screengrab | @MTBNagaraj)

New Delhi: The average annual income of 3,145 sitting Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India is Rs 24.59 lakhs, with Karnataka’s 203 MLAs having the highest annual income of Rs 111.4 lakhs.

The income analysis released by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms) and national election watch shows that MLAs from the eastern region of the country have the lowest income of Rs 8.53 lakhs annually.

 

63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakhs.

The income analysis shows that on the whole, 711 MLAs from the southern states declared the highest annual income of Rs 51.99 lakhs.

397 or 13 per cent MLAs who have declared their profession as agriculture/farming and business have the highest average annual income of Rs 57.81 lakhs.

MLAs under real estate business and acting/filmmaking profession category each comprises 1 per cent of the total MLAs analysed. They are however, the top 4 highest paid profession categories with average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakhs and Rs 28.48 lakhs respectively.

Interestingly, the self declared affidavits of 3,145 MLAs of total 4,086 shows 33 per cent or 1,052 MLAs – who were between Class 12 and Class 12 pass – had an average income of Rs 31.03 lakhs while 63 per cent or 1,997 ‘graduate and above’ MLAs earned Rs 20.87 lakh.

The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore, while the MLA with the lowest income of Rs 1,301 was B Yamini Bala from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The average annual income of 1,401 MLAs between 25-50 years was Rs 18.25 lakhs, while income of 1,727 MLAs between 51-80 years was Rs 29.32 lakhs. What is more interesting is that the 11 MLAs between 81-90 years had even higher average annual income of Rs 87.71 lakhs.

On an average a male MLA’s annual self-income is Rs. 25.85 lakhs, whereas for a female MLA (258 or 8 per cent of total MLAs analysed) it is Rs 10.53 lakhs.

Tags: mlas annual income, karnataka richest mla, annual income of indian mlas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in flash sale

The discounted fares are available for both economy lite and economy standard fares.
 

Going bald: Rubbing sandalwood oil on scalp may stimulate hair growth in just 6 days

It turns out that hair follicles are thought to contain 'smell receptors' that respond to the aromatic odour and trigger the main protein in hair to multiply. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game launched on Steam

Negligee: Love Stories. Is a story of the erotic awakenings of 4 women — Charlotte, Karen, Sophie and Jasmin
 

9 health myths busted

New research suggests that there's no link between eating loads of eggs and cholesterol imbalances. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: No truth to Aamir Khan, Big B’s Thugs Of Hindostan trailer being lengthy

Thugs Of Hindostan logo
 

Tears, a sword and a mishit: 5 great India-Pakistan cricket clashes

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in what could be an emotionally charged Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shivpal Yadav was involved in ‘high-level’ corruption as minister: Samajwadi Party

'When Akhilesh ji came to know about Shivpal Yadav's corruption, he snatched his creamy departments,' SP leader said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Framed in ISRO spy case, former scientist dies before SC verdict he wanted

K Chandrasekhar had worked as India's Representative to Russian space agency Glavkosmos since 1992. (Photo: Twitter | @ramnarayan_sr)

‘Very high fuel prices hurting public’, admits Union minister Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was replying to a specific question on high fuel prices and if we should expect any duty or tax cuts in order to make it cheaper for the common people. (Photo: File)

5-member Kerala police team to interrogate rape accused bishop today

A day before his summon, Bishop Mulakkal moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will hear his plea on September 26. (Photo: ANI)

Country’s largest law firm under CBI scrutiny in PNB fraud case

PNB in January alleged that Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had for years fraudulently raised billions of dollars in foreign credit by conspiring with staff at the bank. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham