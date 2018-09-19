Karnataka’s N Nagaraj richest MLA with annual income of Rs 157.04 crore

The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore. (Facebook screengrab | @MTBNagaraj)

New Delhi: The average annual income of 3,145 sitting Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India is Rs 24.59 lakhs, with Karnataka’s 203 MLAs having the highest annual income of Rs 111.4 lakhs.

The income analysis released by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms) and national election watch shows that MLAs from the eastern region of the country have the lowest income of Rs 8.53 lakhs annually.

63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakhs.

The income analysis shows that on the whole, 711 MLAs from the southern states declared the highest annual income of Rs 51.99 lakhs.

397 or 13 per cent MLAs who have declared their profession as agriculture/farming and business have the highest average annual income of Rs 57.81 lakhs.

MLAs under real estate business and acting/filmmaking profession category each comprises 1 per cent of the total MLAs analysed. They are however, the top 4 highest paid profession categories with average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakhs and Rs 28.48 lakhs respectively.

Interestingly, the self declared affidavits of 3,145 MLAs of total 4,086 shows 33 per cent or 1,052 MLAs – who were between Class 12 and Class 12 pass – had an average income of Rs 31.03 lakhs while 63 per cent or 1,997 ‘graduate and above’ MLAs earned Rs 20.87 lakh.

The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore, while the MLA with the lowest income of Rs 1,301 was B Yamini Bala from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The average annual income of 1,401 MLAs between 25-50 years was Rs 18.25 lakhs, while income of 1,727 MLAs between 51-80 years was Rs 29.32 lakhs. What is more interesting is that the 11 MLAs between 81-90 years had even higher average annual income of Rs 87.71 lakhs.

On an average a male MLA’s annual self-income is Rs. 25.85 lakhs, whereas for a female MLA (258 or 8 per cent of total MLAs analysed) it is Rs 10.53 lakhs.