Jagan Mohan Reddy’s income is highest among Telugu MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Sep 19, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 3:06 am IST
The ADR studied the affidavits of 3145 sitting MLAs across all political parties and categorised them based on the annual income.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
HYDERABAD: YSRCP chief and Kadapa MLA Mr. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the 5th richest legislator with 13.92 crore annual income. Nagarkurnool TRS MLA stands in 7th position with a total annual income of Rs 9.21 crore The TRS legislature is followed by TDP Vinukond MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy. There are 5 MLAs from the two Telugu speaking states who feature in the top 20 highest income legislators list. This list was released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), a think tank for electoral reforms.

The ADR studied the affidavits of 3145 sitting MLAs across all political parties and categorised them based on the annual income. The list was split into highest and lowest income legislators. Congress MLA from Hosakote constituency-Bengaluru, Karnataka has the highest income of Rs 104. 41 crore annually. As per the affidavit, the lowest income legislator is from AP, that of B. Yamini Bala, a TDP legislature from Singanamala constituency, Anantapur-AP who earns an annual income of Rs 1,301.

 

Meanwhile, legislators from Telangana seem to draw higher income when compared to AP, because none from TS has been featured in the 20 MLAs having lowest annual income.  After B. Yamini Bala, YSRCP MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao from Nuzvid constituency, Krishna district, AP, also features in the 20 low-income legislators with an annual income of Rs 60,000. Looking at the gender wise average annual income, while on an average, a male MLA’s annual income is Rs 25.85 lakh, a female MLA’s average income is Rs 10. 53 lakhs.

