India hasn't received official communication from UAE on Michel extradition: sources

Published Sep 19, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
A Dubai court ordered the extradition of the British national in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case.
 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has not received any official communication from authorities in the UAE relating to the extradition of AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel, sources said Wednesday.

A Dubai court ordered the extradition of the British national in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, official sources had said late Tuesday.

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant.

