search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court suspends use of eunuchs law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 1:27 am IST
It tells Telangana state police not to brand transgenders.
Hyderabad High Court
  Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday afforded some relief to transgenders when it directed the Telangana state government not to register cases against them and not to make any arrests or investigate cases under the Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329 till further orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice V. Ramasubramanian, while dealing with a petition by V. Vasanta Mogli and two other transgenders seeking to declare the Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329 as wholly unconstitutional and invalid, felt that there were certain atrocious provisions under the Act.

 

Questioning the Telangana police why they are branding the transgenders under the Act, the bench said that goods can be branded not human beings and what is the hitch in deleting the word eunuch by the government from the Act.  The bench also questioned the police why they are invoking the Act against transgenders when there are other stringent Acts in force to deal with persons committing the crimes.

Recalling the recent Supreme Court order on Section 377 which included transgenders, the bench felt that Section 4 and 5 of the Act hurt the self respect of transgenders. Sai Sandeep Parikshit, counsel for the petitioner said that the use of the word “eunuch” itself stigmatised the community. He said Section 5 of the Act provides for punishment of a eunuch with imprisonment if it is found that he “has with him or in his house under his control” a boy who is less than 16 years old.

Sharath Kumar, counsel for the Telangana government submitted that after formation of Telangana State, they had adapted the Nizam era law. He urged the court to grant time to submit details of the case registered under the Act to the government. While granting four weeks time, the bench directed the police not to register any cases against transgenders under the Act.

Tags: hyderabad high court, eunuchs law
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA gets Rs 50 crore as e-bid deposits

t sold 189 properties in April third week this year which promised to fetch Rs 350 crore to the metropolitan body.

Hyderabad: Students deplore forced burkha removal

The Muslim women alleged that during every exam, they were being forced to remove their burkhas in front of men even though they were not comfortable about it. (Representional Image)

Goa Congress meet Governor, say BJP should face floor test in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party had on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office on Monday but could not meet Governor as she was out of station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Spell out stance on dharna, Telangana government told

Telangana Government logo

Hyderabad: 7 accused in honour killing case arrested

On August 17, Pranay and Amrutha Varshini’s wedding reception was held. On August 22, Subhash went to Pranay’s house  and asked for a  car on rent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham