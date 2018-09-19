Hearing of PIL for SIT probe in Rafale deal deferred

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing till October 10 for a probe by a special investigation team into the controversial Rafale deal between India and France and an interim injunction to restrain the NDA government from proceeding further in the deal.

A three-judge bench told advocate M. L. Sharma, who is the petitioner, that he had circulated a letter seeking adjournment saying he was “unwell”. However, Mr. Sharma who appeared told the court that he was seeking adjournment as he, in fact, wanted to “file additional affidavits”. Justice Gogoi told him “We will hear you on October 10.”