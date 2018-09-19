search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Goa cabinet in ICU: Shiv Sena claims BJP responsible for political crisis

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
The Sena said that Manohar Parrikar's health has deteriorated and it has created anxiety among the people of the state.
The Sena said, today, everyone is questioning 'Who after Parrikar in Goa BJP?' adding, that Parrikar could have retired with dignity, but the BJP does not have a clean leader in Goa at present. (Photo: File)
 The Sena said, today, everyone is questioning 'Who after Parrikar in Goa BJP?' adding, that Parrikar could have retired with dignity, but the BJP does not have a clean leader in Goa at present. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday accused the BJP, which had "insulted" the democracy by forming the government in Goa despite lacking majority, of being solely responsible for the current political situation in the state.

The Sena alleged that the BJP's ruling allies -- Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) -- were trying to destabilise the government, as leaders of these parties were vying for the top post in the state.

 

"The health condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has deteriorated. We wish him a speedy recovery... Parrikar is a popular leader in Goa and the news of his health has created anxiety among the people of the state," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

"Some of his cabinet colleagues are also unwell. So it is as if the entire Goa cabinet is in the ICU. Goa has become a leaderless state and the administration is not able to function. All this has led to political instability, which is not good for the state," it added.

The Sena said, today, everyone is questioning 'Who after Parrikar in Goa BJP?' adding, that Parrikar could have retired with dignity, but the BJP does not have a clean leader in Goa at present.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said the BJP had no clear mandate in the 2017 state assembly elections.

"In the 40-member Assembly, the BJP won only 14 seats. Although the Congress and the NCP together won 17 seats, the delay in government formation on their part gave time to the BJP for horse-trading. The BJP sought support of MGP and GFP and formed the government."

It said the biggest mistake of the BJP was to send back Parrikar to Goa, the then defence minister, to lead the state. "It should be noted that MGP and GFP had fought the state polls against the BJP. Now these are the same people who are destabilising the Goa government."

"MGP leader Dhavalikar and GFP's Sardesai want to become the CM. The Congress has also staked claim to form the government. But since the Raj Bhavan is in favour of BJP, the Congress may not benefit. But nobody can predict what will happen in Goa," the saffron party said.

When Parrikar was appointed as the defence minister, Laxmikant Parsekar was made the CM in his place. However, Parsekar lost the 2017 Assembly polls. Some other cabinet members also bit the dust. In such a scenario, cobbling up numbers to form a hotchpotch government was an insult of democracy, it said.

"Now there is chaos and political instability in the state. Had Parrikar been kept in Delhi and some other arrangement been made in Goa, then the BJP would not have faced today's political crisis. The BJP is solely responsible for this situation," the Sena added.

Tags: shiv sena, goa congress, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




