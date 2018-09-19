search on deccanchronicle.com
Finalise seat-sharing with allies, Rahul Gandhi tells TPCC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Sep 19, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Mr Gandhi told TPCC leaders to complete seat adjustments as soon as possible. 
Rahul Gandhi.
HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi has directed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to complete the process of seat adjustments among Grand Alliance parties at the earliest. Mr Gandhi met Telangana Congress leaders at the Rajeev Gandhi International Airport after returning from Kurnool on his way to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The Telangana Congress Affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia along with TPCC President N.  Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, Mohammed Shabbier Ali, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,  Madhu Yashki, APCC President N. Raguveera Reddy, and AP Congress Affairs In-charge Oommen Chandy held discussions with the Congress chief.  Mr Gandhi told TPCC leaders to complete seat adjustments as soon as possible. 

 

Mr Gandhi told them to ensure that the Congress suffered no losses and  also not to compromise on winning seats. He urged local leaders to carry on the election campaign amidst discussions with friendly parties on seats sharing.  “Even after making the Telangana dream come true, we failed in the 2014 elections due to improper promotion. The groups within the party were also a reason for the defeat in the last elections,” Gandhi said.

He also discussed issues related to voters’ lists. TPCC leaders and Oommen Chandy explained that 20 lakh voters had been deleted from the list and 30 lakh fake voters added.  Mr Rahul and Mr Chandi said that a legal battle was required to correct the discrepancies. Chandy said apart from fighting in the courts and with the Election Commission on irregularities in the voters list, the Congress leaders should expose the TRS regarding the issue. 

Agreeing with him, Mr Gandhi said that the issue would be fought legally and the party would also approach the Supreme Court.  Mr Gandhi told the TPCC leaders to expose the Telangana government’s undemocratic and unconstitutional methods to the public. TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Opposition leader in the dissolved Assembly K Jana Reddy held discussions with Rahul Gandhi separately.

Tags: rahul gandhi, tpcc
Location: India, Telangana




