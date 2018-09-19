search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress to meet CAG over Rafale deal today, demand thorough probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Cong alleged that Modi govt caused over Rs 41,000 crore loss to exchequer by paying more than what was negotiated by UPA.
The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: To intensify its all-out attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, the Congress will raise the issue with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the government’s auditor, on Wednesday and demand a thorough probe into the controversial fighter jet contract, party sources to news agency PTI said.

The Congress has alleged corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation.

 

It has alleged that the Modi government has caused a loss of over Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer by paying a higher price for the aircraft than what was negotiated by the UPA.

On Tuesday, defence minister in the previous UPA government and senior Congress leader A K Antony accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “suppressing facts” on the Rafale deal.

With Antony, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CAG and Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) are bound by their constitutional duty to look at the entire deal and all its papers - whether or not somebody moves them.

"Congress Party at an appropriate time also intends to move an appropriate petition before CVC and CAG to expeditiously and quickly adhere to their constitutional duties," Surjewala said.

The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, rejected the demand saying all the details on it have already been placed before Parliament.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




Mother's trauma impacts newborn's weight

Only women who had both a history of trauma and higher levels of cortisol secretion experienced lower birth weights; trauma alone was not sufficient. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

We trust people with similar accents, says study

They also discovered that different regions of the brain are activated to analyse whether to believe what's being said by "in-group" and "out-group" members. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
