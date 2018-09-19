search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress can’t dictate terms, says Election Commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 19, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 1:02 am IST
The EC said that the writ petitions filed by the two leaders ought to be dismissed with costs as the same is an abuse of the process of law.
Election Commission of India.
 Election Commission of India.

New Delhi: Congress party cannot tell the Election Commission on how to conduct the Assembly polls or to conduct the polls, including implementation of VVPAT, in the manner desired by its leaders, the Election Commission informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Commission gave this response to the petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamalnath for Madhya Pradesh and Sachin Pilot for Rajasthan, alleging large scale bogus or fake votes in the voters list for the two States going to polls in the next two months.

The EC said that the writ petitions filed by the two leaders ought to be dismissed with costs as the same is an abuse of the process of law, besides being misconceived and malafide, as the Petitioners are seeking to instruct, direct the EC of India, which is a Constitutional Authority, to conduct elections according to their personal whims and fancies and that of the political party to which they stand affiliated. Opposing a petition filed by Congress leaders, EC asserted that it is a Constitutional body that has to function in accordance with the rules and laws and not in tandem with the “instructions” of a political party. 

 

It is not within the jurisdiction or domain of the petitioner and/or his party/organization to question the measures taken by the Election Commission with regard to the conduct of elections or preparation of voters’ lists. The EC further said that the political party to which they stand affiliated couldn't approach the Supreme Court time and again so as to re-agitate the same issue and interfere in the functioning of a Constitutional authority such as the Election Commission.  The two leaders and their party "cannot seek to instruct or direct the Election Commission of India to conduct elections (including implementation of VVPAT) in a particular manner. 

Tags: election commission, congress, fake votes




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA gets Rs 50 crore as e-bid deposits

t sold 189 properties in April third week this year which promised to fetch Rs 350 crore to the metropolitan body.

Hyderabad: Students deplore forced burkha removal

The Muslim women alleged that during every exam, they were being forced to remove their burkhas in front of men even though they were not comfortable about it. (Representional Image)

Goa Congress meet Governor, say BJP should face floor test in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party had on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office on Monday but could not meet Governor as she was out of station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Homam held for new Osmania General Hospital building

Students of Osmania University perform homam for the construction of new hospital building on Tuesday. (Photo:P. Surendra)

AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham