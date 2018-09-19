search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: 'Can break your leg', says Babul Supriyo at event for differently-abled

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 9:05 am IST
After getting upset, Union Minister said to a man, 'I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch.'
Babul Supriyo was invited at Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, an event organised to donate wheelchairs and other equipment for the differently-abled. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)
Asansol: Union Minister Babul Supriyo triggered a controversy after he threatened to "break a man's leg" during a public event for the differently-abled in Bengal's Asansol on Tuesday.

Supriyo, who was invited at Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, an event organised to donate wheelchairs and other equipment for the differently-abled, got upset at someone from the public and said, "Why are you moving? Please sit down."

 

The controversial statement came when Supriyo reportedly lost his cool after a man distracted him with his continuous movement. The Union Minister snapped back at the man, saying, "What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch."

Supriyo then ordered his security personnel to break the man's leg and hand him a crutch if he dared to move further from his place. He then asked the audience to give a big round of applause to the man.

This is not the first time that the singer-turned-politician has made such statements.

In March, Supriyo was on a visit to Asansol, which was one of the areas affected by communal violence following Ram Navami celebrations in the state, when he reportedly lashed out at the agitating crowd, saying he will skin them alive.

Tags: babul supriyo, asansol, differently-abled
Location: India, West Bengal, Asansol




