CBI swoop shakes up TS, AP bigwigs

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday named city-based Arun Ramachandra Pillai as one of the accused in the liquor policy case filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the First Information Report, Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru, managing director of lndospirit, for onward transmission to accused public servants through one Vijay Nair.

Meanwhile, the tremors of CBI raids were felt in the two Telugu states with several big wigs in politics and industry from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh having made huge investments in setting up liquor outlets in the national capital.

The CBI has made Sisodia A1 in a case filed against alleged irregularities in allotment of outlets to private players under the excise policy brought out by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Reports from New Delhi indicated that the Enforcement Directorate would also take up investigation into alleged money-laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that a politician from Telangana had invested in the name of her benamis while a top corporate house having presence in pharma and infra sectors had set up a large number of liquor outlets. The Magunta family from Andhra Pradesh, that has been in the liquor business for decades, took shops in the name of Magunta Agro Farm.

Another investor from Vijayawada, Vemuri Raghu Kranti, also obtained licence to operate liquor stores in the national capital. Sources said that the son-in law of a TRS MLA who switched loyalties from the Congress too had stakes in the liquor business.