  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2022 CBI swoop shakes up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI swoop shakes up TS, AP bigwigs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 20, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2022, 2:34 am IST
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR. (PTI Photo)
 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday named city-based Arun Ramachandra Pillai as one of the accused in the liquor policy case filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the First Information Report, Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru, managing director of lndospirit, for onward transmission to accused public servants through one Vijay Nair.

Meanwhile, the tremors of CBI raids were felt in the two Telugu states with several big wigs in politics and industry from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh having made huge investments in setting up liquor outlets in the national capital.

The CBI has made Sisodia A1 in a case filed against alleged irregularities in allotment of outlets to private players under the excise policy brought out by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Reports from New Delhi indicated that the Enforcement Directorate would also take up investigation into alleged money-laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that a politician from Telangana had invested in the name of her benamis while a top corporate house having presence in pharma and infra sectors had set up a large number of liquor outlets. The Magunta family from Andhra Pradesh, that has been in the liquor business for decades, took shops in the name of Magunta Agro Farm.

Another investor from Vijayawada, Vemuri Raghu Kranti, also obtained licence to operate liquor stores in the national capital. Sources said that the son-in law of a TRS MLA who switched loyalties from the Congress too had stakes in the liquor business.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia, enforcement directorate (ed), liquor businesses, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Sabharwal also retweeted a cartoon that took a dig at the release of the convicts and economist Kaushik Basu’s tweet stating garlanding rape convicted and distributing celebratory sweets “was a matter of global shame for India”. — Twitter

It’s time to ungag civil service: Smita Sabharwal

Researchers found 16 frog and toad species from four families, one crocodile species, six turtle and tortoise species, 35 lizard species, and 40 snake species in the state. — By arrangement

98 species of amphibians, lizards found in Telangana: Study

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies (NSS), attended by top police officers of the country in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

MHA cautions border states



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

Government blocks eight YouTube channels over misinformation

The Centre on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly using

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Targeted killings back: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured

Security forces guards stand guard near the house of Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, after suspected militants shot him dead at an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Excise policy case: CBI raids at residence of Dy CM Manish Sisodia, other locations

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->