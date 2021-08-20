Will not keep quiet if Dalits are attacked, warns BJP

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made it clear that the party will not take it easy if Dalits are subjected to attacks and victimisation. He urged the party’s SC Morcha to lodge complaints against such atrocities with the National SC Commission and demand strict action against the perpetrators.

He was speaking at the executive committee meeting of SC morcha here on Thursday. Present on the occasion were the morcha state in-charge M.P. Muniswamy, national general secretary S Kumar, and state president Koppu Bhasha.

All leaders confirmed their participation in the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which will be flagged-off on August 24.

Sanjay expressed concern that attacks on SCs were increasing by the day under the TRS government. He said that although Dalits were among the poorest people in the state, the government was least bothered about improving their lot. He assured to extend all help to Dalits across Telangana state.

Muniswamy said that there was a need to further strengthen the SC Morcha in the state. They should work together for enhancing the party image among all sections, he said.