Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 Will not keep quiet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will not keep quiet if Dalits are attacked, warns BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 8:42 am IST
All leaders confirmed their participation in the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which will be flagged-off on August 24
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made it clear that the party will not take it easy if Dalits are subjected to attacks and victimisation. He urged the party’s SC Morcha to lodge complaints against such atrocities with the National SC Commission and demand strict action against the perpetrators.

He was speaking at the executive committee meeting of SC morcha here on Thursday. Present on the occasion were the morcha state in-charge M.P. Muniswamy, national general secretary S Kumar, and state president Koppu Bhasha.

 

All leaders confirmed their participation in the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which will be flagged-off on August 24.

Sanjay expressed concern that attacks on SCs were increasing by the day under the TRS government. He said that although Dalits were among the poorest people in the state, the government was least bothered about improving their lot. He assured to extend all help to Dalits across Telangana state.

Muniswamy said that there was a need to further strengthen the SC Morcha in the state. They should work together for enhancing the party image among all sections, he said.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, telangana bjp, trs government, telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Shiite Muslim worshippers gather around the shrine of Imam Abbas during a Muharram procession in Karbala, Iraq, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. — AP/PTI

Partial Muharram ban in Srinagar; lakhs attend tazia procession elsewhere in J&K

Chowdary told Deccan Chronicle that the party did not give importance to him while even his juniors could get to meet Naidu. — DC file photo

Gorantla creates tremors in Telugu Desam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting Lord Venkateswara swami idol to Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy. (DC)

G. Kishan Reddy plans new tourism roadmap

The CM was chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from revenue generating departments on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan Mohan Reddy tells babus to explore new avenues for revenue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Clashes in Assam, curfew imposed in parts of Barak Valley

The police and other security personnel rushed to the area and brought the situation under control. (Representational image: PTI file)

India’s infrastructure in Afghanistan at stake

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Representational Photo:AP)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->