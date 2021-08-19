Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 Supreme Court recomm ...
Supreme Court recommends six names for Telangana High Court judges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 19, 2021, 4:18 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Since the constitution of Telangana High Court, no judge from judicial quota has been appointed
 Supreme Court collegium considered the recommendations of the High Court and forwarded it to the Union government for consideration. Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday moved a file recommending the names of six judicial officers and one judicial member of income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) for appointment as judges of Telangana High Court, which has been pending for the past two years.

The names of six Judicial officers – P. Sree Sudha, C. Sumalatha, Dr G. Radha Rani, M. Laxman, N. Tukaramji and A Venkateshwara Reddy and ITAT member P Madhavi Devi - were sent to the Supreme Court two years ago by the Telangana High Court collegium, recommending to appoint them as judges of the High Court under judicial quota.

 

Since the constitution of Telangana High Court, no judge from judicial quota has been appointed. Now, the Supreme Court collegium considered the recommendations of the High Court and forwarded it to the Union government for consideration.

Apart from it, recently, the Telangana High Court recommended seven advocates’ names to the Supreme Court to consider them to appoint as Telangana High Court judges from Bar quota.

Names of two government pleaders C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, Sravan Kumar, additional public prosecutor at High Court Juvvadi Sri Devi, CBI counsel Surendra, Md. Saifulla Baigh, senior counsel Nanda and Sudheer Kumar were sent, according to sources.

 

Sree Sudha, who is presently presiding the co-operative tribunal, was born on 6 June 1967. She was the district judge of Nizamabad in 2002. She also rendered services as the Director of the Judicial Academy in united Andhra Pradesh.

Sumalatha, presently Chief Judge at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad, was born on 5 February 1972 in Nellore. She was promoted as district judge in 2006. G. Radha Rani, presently principal judge of Ranga Reddy district courts, was born on 29 June 1963. She was promoted as district judge in 2008. Lakshman, presently the presiding officer of the Labour Court in Hyderabad, was born on 24 December 1965. He is native of Vikarabad. He was promoted as district judge in 2008 and was the principal judge of Khammam.

 

Tukaram, presently Hyderabad metropolitan courts sessions judge, was born on 24 February 1973. He was promoted as district judge in 2007 and worked as district judge in Rajahmundry, Vizag and other courts.

Venkateshwar Reddy, presently registrar general of Telangana High Court, was born on 1 April 1961, in Mahbubnagar district. He worked as the principal judge of Ranga Reddy district. Madhavi Devi, presently judicial member in ITAT, practiced as an advocate at the High Court.

...
