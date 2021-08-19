Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 Ready to vaccinate c ...
Ready to vaccinate children once Centre's approval is received: Kerala Health Min

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2021, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 4:02 pm IST
Veena George also said that the state government's aim was to vaccinate all eligible persons above 18 years by the end of September
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)
 Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 and will take steps as soon as approval for it is received from the Centre, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The minister highlighted this aspect while speaking to the media after visiting a Drive Through Vaccination Centre at the Government Women's College here.

 

Regarding the drive through vaccination centres, she said its special feature was that people can get registered, vaccinated and also undergo observation without getting out of their vehicles.

In case of any difficulties faced by anyone after vaccination, necessary medical help would also be provided at the site.

She said that if this project, which is presently launched only in the state capital, was successful, it would be replicated in other districts of Kerala.

She also said that the state government's aim was to vaccinate all eligible persons above 18 years by the end of September.

 

Presently, over 52 per cent of those above 18 years have received the first dose and over 19 per cent have received the second jab of vaccine, she said and claimed that this was higher than the national average.

She also said that the TPR was high in Kerala due to more number of tests being conducted and said that everyone should be vigilant during Onam season as COVID cases are on the rise

While life and livelihood are important, self preservation was also important, she said.

...
Tags: health minister veena george, veena george, covid-19, covid-19 vaccination
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


