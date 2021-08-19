Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 Priority to extend i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priority to extend internet services in rural areas: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2021, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 9:23 pm IST
The Minister who is in the city on the last leg of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra said, skill development will be given priority in the days to come
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on  Thursday said priority will be given to extend internet services in rural areas.

The Minister who is in the city on the last leg of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra said, skill development will be given priority in the days to come and the responsibility of skilling youth in the post COVID times, lies on his ministry.

 

"I will discharge my duties with full responsibility. Bengaluru has made incredible achievements in the field of electronics, there is more opportunities in the field of Information Technology....the world wants skilled youth and it will also create room for more job opportunities," Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying by Karnataka BJP in a release.

For the sake of skilling youth of this country, there are 800 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra, 20,000 training centres that will provide short duration training, 14,000 ITIs, 2,000 Jan Shikshan Sansthans are functioning, he said, through this web 2 crore youth have been provided training, also there is scope for vocational training under the new education policy.

 

...
Tags: rajeev chandrasekhar, covid-19, skill development, jan ashirwad yatra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


