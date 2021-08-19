Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 Immersion of Ganesh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Immersion of Ganesh idols: HC slams govt slackness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Aug 19, 2021, 3:44 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 7:49 am IST
Chief Justice said that the authorities should issue strict guidelines and implement them
The bench was not satisfied with the contentions of the government’s counsel, who submitted that they had issued advisories to the people telling them to stay home and purchase Ganesh idols made of clay, this time around. (Representational Image/DC)
Hyderabad: Taking exception to lack of moves to restrain immersion of Ganesh and other idols in Hussainsagar Lake and insisting on clay idols to those made of plaster of Paris, despite warnings from environment activists and court directions, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to take a tougher stance against such violations.

"We are not interested in your advice to people asking them to change their mindset, rather the government should issue strict directions and enforce them", the High Court commented.

 

A division bench court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a contempt case and a PIL challenging the continuation of immersion of Ganesh idols in the lake, despite court directions.

The bench directed GHMC commissioner and the commissioner of police, Hyderabad City, to inform the court by September 1 by way of filing their counter-affidavits, as to the steps taken to ensure that congregations would be avoided during the ensuing Ganesh festival and the steps that have been initiated to ensure that chemically made idols are not immersed in the already-polluted Hussainsagar Lake.

 

The bench was not satisfied with the contentions of the government’s counsel, who submitted that they had issued advisories to the people telling them to stay home and purchase Ganesh idols made of clay, this time around.

"Religious sentiments are good, but they should not be at the cost of people’s health", observed Hima Kohli. Further, the CJ said the authorities should issue strict guidelines and implement them.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed the government and the police commissioner to file their affidavits furnishing details about the festival’s celebration but both failed to file their response.  

 

Chief Justice Hima Kohli Bench directed that a senior officer from GHMC and Hyderabad Police Commissionerate be present before the court on September 1, if they fail to file their affidavits before the date of the next hearing.

Tags: telangana high court, idols in hussainsagar, environment activists hyderabad, chief justice hima kohli, justice b vijaysen reddy, immersion of ganesh idols, ghmc, hyderabad city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


