High Court warns TS of stopping constructions at Kokapet

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday cautioned the state government and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) that it would not allow them to lay even a single brick for foundation of any structure in the recently auctioned 49.94 acres of lands at Kokapet, unless it was shown documental evidence and other details of sewerage and stormwater facilities in the said lands.

This court was reacting to the submissions by the HMDA and the state government that they had taken necessary steps to ensure not even a single drop of sewerage and storm water from this area would flow into the Kokapet lake and further to Himayat Sagar lake.

The court also made it clear that it would not permit to utilise Rs.700 crore, which was collected from successful bidders, if it was proved that the measures were not taken.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said that no work would be allowed and directions would be issued to keep Rs.700 crores in a separate escrow account, if the details were not shown on August 23.

The bench was dealing with the petitions related to GO 111, including not granting permissions for constructions in this area. Two days ago, the court directed to tag the PILs challenging Kokapet lands auctions, on varied contentions of the governments in allowing for construction of high-rise buildings at Vattinagulapally and Kokapet, both near to the twin reservoirs.

The bench questioned the dual standard of the government in allowing constructions in Kokapet and not allowing high-rise buildings at Vattinagulapally.

“You won’t allow the constructions which are more than 3.5 kms away from the lake, but on the other hand, you auction the lands to construct high-rise buildings at a place which is only 1000 meters from the lake. You appoint a committee which drags on years to submit the report when common people ask to exempt their lands, which do not fall in the catchment area. When you require funds, you auction the lands as per your wish,” the bench observed

Advocate general B.S. Prasad submitted that the GO 111 was issued in 1996 to protect the twin drinking water reservoirs and the catchment area. Further, he submitted that Vattinagulapally village came under the catchment area of the lakes and Kokapet village did not fall in the catchment area.

S. Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the HMDA, informed the bench that the lands which were auctioned at Kokapet were 700 meters away from the FTL of Osman Sagar lake at the downstream and was far away from the catchment area. The government already sanctioned an amount of Rs.350 crore for the purpose of constructing sewerage water and drainage systems in Kokapet lands.

The bench directed to show the record evidence for that and adjourned the case to August 23.