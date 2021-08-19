COVID-19 second wave over in Telangana: Health official

A health worker inoculates a catholic nun with the first dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at Saint Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad on August 19, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 has come to an end in Telangana with the virus situation fully under control in the state at present, a Health department official has said.

"It can be said that second wave has fully come to an end in Telangana. If we take various parameters like the number of new cases being reported, daily positivity rate and hospitalisation rate, coronavirus, as of now, is fully under control across Telangana, in all districts and all regions," state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

He said the administration is, however, fully alert in dealing with the situation and urged people not to let their guard down.

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 424 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,53,626.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.35 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.50 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

While the COVID-19 situation is under control, seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria are being reported in some districts of the state, he said on Wednesday.

Observing that the state government has initiated various measures to deal with the rise in cases of malaria and dengue, he urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting them.

Though the state is at a stage of eliminating malaria, he said the districts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu have seen cases of malaria this year, Rao said.

Dengue cases are witnessed predominantly in urban areas, with 50 per cent of them being reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), he said.

The state government has taken up anti-larva operations and other measures to prevent the spread of the seasonal diseases, he said. A door-to-door fever survey has been taken up in the GHMC. Preparedness in hospitals has also been stepped up.

The Health department official cautioned people against mistaking or neglecting the symptoms of seasonal diseases with COVID-19 symptoms and suggested seeking medical care without delay.