Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 COVID-19 second wave ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 second wave over in Telangana: Health official

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
While the COVID-19 situation is under control, seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria are being reported in some districts of the state
A health worker inoculates a catholic nun with the first dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at Saint Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad on August 19, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
 A health worker inoculates a catholic nun with the first dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at Saint Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad on August 19, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 has come to an end in Telangana with the virus situation fully under control in the state at present, a Health department official has said.

"It can be said that second wave has fully come to an end in Telangana. If we take various parameters like the number of new cases being reported, daily positivity rate and hospitalisation rate, coronavirus, as of now, is fully under control across Telangana, in all districts and all regions," state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

 

He said the administration is, however, fully alert in dealing with the situation and urged people not to let their guard down.

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 424 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,53,626.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.35 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.50 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

While the COVID-19 situation is under control, seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria are being reported in some districts of the state, he said on Wednesday.

 

Observing that the state government has initiated various measures to deal with the rise in cases of malaria and dengue, he urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting them.

Though the state is at a stage of eliminating malaria, he said the districts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu have seen cases of malaria this year, Rao said.

Dengue cases are witnessed predominantly in urban areas, with 50 per cent of them being reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), he said.

The state government has taken up anti-larva operations and other measures to prevent the spread of the seasonal diseases, he said. A door-to-door fever survey has been taken up in the GHMC. Preparedness in hospitals has also been stepped up.

 

The Health department official cautioned people against mistaking or neglecting the symptoms of seasonal diseases with COVID-19 symptoms and suggested seeking medical care without delay.

...
Tags: telangana covid, covid second wave, recovery rate, seasonal diseases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

IAF C-17 evacuation flight from Kabul landing in Jamnagar with Indian officials. (File Photo - ANI)

Days before Taliban capture, IAF evacuated around 50 Indians from Mazar-e-Sharif

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges. (PTI Photo)

SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening in Mumbai (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

Over 50 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India till now: ICMR

A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India logs 36,401 new COVID-19 cases, 530 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Over 50 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India till now: ICMR

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening in Mumbai (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

India logs 36,401 new COVID-19 cases, 530 deaths

A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->