Continue to expose KCR government, Bandi tells cadre

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday called upon the party cadre to fight against the TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and keep exposing its irregularities till BJP comes to power in Telangana state. He told them to take cue from Karnataka karyakartas, who fought for years to come to power even when the Congress had filed thousands of false cases and had harassed them.

He was addressing workers who will be participating in the Praja Sangrama Yatra, listed for take-off on August 24. He expressed happiness that hundreds of activists were ready to walk with him and recalled that his padayatra's main aim was to understand problems of the people first-hand and subsequently support them. Sanjay said that he would take stock of all their issues and grievances and base the poll manifesto on them.

He accused the Chief Minister of making false promises and for having diverted Central funds to his image boosting schemes. He said that the people want to see a BJP government in 2023.

SC Morcha state in-charge M.P. Muniswamy assured to give importance to dedicated workers and loyalists. He stated that his team will tour all the mandals, divisions and districts during the padayatra.