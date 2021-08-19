Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2021 AIADMK slams DMK ove ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK slams DMK over 'corruption, collection and vendetta'

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2021, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 5:34 pm IST
Chief Minister Stalin has said the probe is on in the case with court's permission and there is no 'political interference or vendetta'
After trouncing the AIADMK in the April 6 elections, MK Stalin-led DMK assumed office on May 7 this year and completed 100 days on August 14. (PTI Photo)
 After trouncing the AIADMK in the April 6 elections, MK Stalin-led DMK assumed office on May 7 this year and completed 100 days on August 14. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Thursday charged its rival, the ruling DMK with indulging in "corruption, collection and vendetta" and accused it of trying to cover-up its alleged non-performance in covid management by targeting its leaders.

An AIADMK delegation led by its top leaders O Panneerselvam, the Coordinator and joint coordinator K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and presented a memorandum against the government.

 

A party release said the memorandum detailed the ruling DMK's "misuse of government machinery" and its "corruption, collection and vendetta."

Later, speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government did not handle the pandemic situation properly and to "hide this" it was resorting to various acts including targeting his party leaders with "false cases."

"The DMK government has lost in all departments and the ruling party members are involved in scams. The government is unable to contain the pandemic and to hide that, false cases are being foisted against AIADMK leaders, former ministers and functionaries. Their intention is to do corruption, collection and vendetta. That is is what they are doing," Palaniswami alleged.

 

The DMK's 100-day achievement is "collection," the former Chief Minister charged.

He claimed that works under the MGNREGS were not happening even as he alleged that various development work initiated by the previous AIADMK government that could benefit the people were not proceeding.

In its over 100-days in the ruling saddle, people have been facing challenges and anguish and that was its achievement during this period, he added. After trouncing the AIADMK in the April 6 elections, MK Stalin-led DMK assumed office on May 7 this year and completed 100 days on August 14.

 

He said that about 13 then ministers of the DMK cabinet of 2006-11 were facing cases and the present dispensation was keen in completing them quickly and "hide this" they had targeted former AIADMK ministers MR Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani, against whom Vigilance searches were held recently.

"False cases against party functionaries, including those from the IT wing, are being foisted," he said.

On the 2017 Kodanadu murder and heist, in which he has already accused the ruling DMK of trying to frame him, Palaniswami said the case was in its final stages in court but that the government wanted to probe it again, even as over 300 witnesses have been enquired.

 

Chief Minister Stalin has said the probe is on in the case with court's permission and there is no "political interference or vendetta."

Stalin told the state Assembly on Wednesday that the DMK government was only implementing its poll promise on the Kodanadu case, which was to bring "true culprits" to justice.

Lashing out at the chief minister, Palaniswami said the matter had nothing to do with the DMK's poll promise as it was a legal matter.

All the accused had been booked in many cases in Kerala and why was the DMK "so concerned" about them, he asked and said that its party advocates had earlier represented the accused.

 

"A government should punish the culprits and not protect them. There are apprehensions if the government is in favour of the accused," the former CM said.

"This is vendetta politics as they are not able to face us directly," he said.

While the government's immediate priority should be on covid management, amid fears of a lingering third wave, the ruling DMK was not focusing on the same though the previous AIADMK regime was diligently working in the containing the virus spread.

As a result, the state's daily covid cases dropped to below 500 in February this year while it was now consistently around 1,800, he added.

 

...
Tags: aiadmk, dmk, dmk government, k palaniswami, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)

Ready to vaccinate children once Centre's approval is received: Kerala Health Min

Harish Bangera, who was arrested on December 20, 2019 arrived at the Bengaluru international airport where he was welcomed by his wife Sumana, daughter Hanishka and friends. (ANI Photo)

K'taka man spends 20 months in Saudi jail for FB post he didn't make, returns home

IAF C-17 evacuation flight from Kabul landing in Jamnagar with Indian officials. (File Photo - ANI)

Days before Taliban capture, IAF evacuated around 50 Indians from Mazar-e-Sharif

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges. (PTI Photo)

SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC allows women to appear in NDA examination, asks UPSC to issue notification

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Over 50 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India till now: ICMR

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening in Mumbai (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->