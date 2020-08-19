148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court verdict evokes political reactions in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 19, 2020, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2020, 6:02 pm IST
The verdict has come amid the ongoing tussle over the jurisdictional issue between the Maharashtra and Bihar police.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)
 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The Supreme Court verdict allowing the CBI to probe the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has raised the political temperature in Bihar.  

After the verdict was announced on Wednesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a tweet said, “Action taken by Bihar police and the state government’s decision to hand over the case to CBI has been termed as correct by the Supreme Court”.  

 

“Few people tried to give political colour to the whole issue but the state government saw it as a matter related to justice only. I am confident that after the verdict CBI will begin a probe soon”, he added.

The apex court’s verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has come amid the ongoing tussle over the jurisdictional issue between the Maharashtra and Bihar police.

The state government had recommended CBI probe into the case after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others for abetment of suicide and fraud.

 

“Supreme Court order transferring the case to the CBI has raised hopes for getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The order vindicates the Bihar police stand that it was acting as per the law and constitution," Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also welcomed the court's verdict. He tweeted, "We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe in Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed by Bihar police. Our stand vindicated".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, created a flutter in the political circles by claiming that it was his party which demanded a CBI probe into the case. While talking to reporters, he said that the state government had acted after they demanded a probe into the case. "We can now hope for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family," he added.

 

Political experts are of the view that different parties could use the issue as an agenda during the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The issue had snowballed into political controversy last month after a Bihar cadre IPS officer who was sent to supervise the investigation was forcibly placed under home quarantine in Mumbai by BMC authorities.  

While referring to Rhea Chakraborty's statement on Chief Nitish Kumar, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "She has no stature to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is due to the Chief Minister's support there is hope for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's case".

 

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput death case, supreme court of india, bihar politics
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Madhav Nayak handing over the letter to Additional DC, Krishnamurthy.

After Anant Kumar Hegde downplays COVID-19 threat, Karnataka activist seeks action

Representational Image

Soon, common exam for central government jobs; new recruitment body formed

PMK Leader S Ramadoss

Ramadoss to launch new youth organization

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI)

Sachin Pilot: Congress top brass to decide whether to work in government or party



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tablighi Jamaat: ED raids multiple locations in connection with money laundering case

Representational image. (PTI)

Pranab Mukherjee's health condition declines, develops lung infection

Pranab Mukherjee (PTI photo)

Privately-operated bus hijacked by recovery agents of finance company in UP

Representational image.

With 600 cases per day, Mysuru faces COVID-19 heat; authorities swing into action

The iconic Devraja market.

Prashant Bhushan moves SC to defer sentence hearing in contempt case

Prashant Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentencing in SC. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham