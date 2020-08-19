148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2020 India negotiating wi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India negotiating with 13 more countries on air travel "bubbles", says Hardeep Puri

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 19, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Scheduled International passenger flights remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic.
Union minister Hardeep Puri at the press briefing on Thursday. (PTI)
 Union minister Hardeep Puri at the press briefing on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday the government was negotiating with 13 more countries on air travel “bubbles”. These include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

“We continue to further strengthen the reach and scope of Vande Bharat Mission. Air travel arrangements are already in place with the United States, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and the nationals of these countries,” Puri said.

 

“Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal & Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind,” he added.

Scheduled international passenger flights remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic. Officials said domestic aviation has started picking up slowly, though airlines are permitted to operate 45 per cent of their pre-Covid flights. Domestic flights are operating since May 25 at around 50-60 per cent capacity.

 

...
Tags: hardeep puri, coronavirus pandemic, air bubble, air india, union ministry of civil aviation


Latest From Nation

Indian Navy is already on high alert due to the India-China military stand-off in the Ladakh sector.

Amid tensions with China, Indian Navy begins three-day Naval Commanders Conference

Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Rise of SDPI comes under spotlight as Bengaluru riot probe takes a curious turn

The iconic Devraja market.

With 600 cases per day, Mysuru faces COVID-19 heat; authorities swing into action

B S Yeddyurappa (PTI)

Yediyurappa goes to High Court to quash summons from lower court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With 600 cases per day, Mysuru faces COVID-19 heat; authorities swing into action

The iconic Devraja market.

Rise of SDPI comes under spotlight as Bengaluru riot probe takes a curious turn

Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Politicos hail verdict as Madras High Court rejects plea to reopen Sterlite unit

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Will place a proposal to Cabinet on August 19: Puri on further airport privatisation

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to present proposal on 'further airport privatisation' to Cabinet on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

All government jobs in Madhya Pradesh only for local people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham