After Anant Kumar Hegde downplays COVID-19 threat, Karnataka activist seeks action

Karwar: Taking serious note of BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's recent statement about COVID-19, activist Madhav Nayak of Karwar has written to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the confusion and also take action against those spreading false information.

"It is almost seven months from the first reported case of coronavirus in the country and five months since the lockdown. This uncertain times in our lives have taken a toll on every individual of our country by impacting every one financially, mentally and emotionally," Jana Shakthi Vedike president Madhav Nayak mentioned in the letter.

Nayak has sent the letter through the Deputy Commissioner's office to the President of India, the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, the Governor of Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan.

"We are following all the timely guidelines given by the government to avoid the infection. Though we have not been able to control the spread of the disease, yet we understand and support our government in these tough times," he said.

Nayak has tried to draw the attention of the government over some of the recent developments. "We have seen (the video clip of) our Member of Parliament Ananth Kumar Hegde telling audiences in a function not to take COVID19 disease seriously. He claimed it is just like normal flu and highlighted simply for vested reasons of pharmaceutical companies to make money. He also stated that there are medicines available too etc, while his very own government and our respected Prime Minister is seen requesting people to take all precautions to avoid the spread of the disease," he said.

"The MP holds a responsible position and his statement has made me and others to doubt whether he is speaking the truth. If he is true then why isn't the government coming out clearly and telling us about the same? If this disease is all because of the vested interest of the pharmaceutical companies to make money by playing with our lives, then why isn't the government punishing them? Are we all being made to suffer for the benefit of some pharma companies as MP is seen saying?" he questioned.

He also stated that a doctor Tarun Kothari has been spreading news of COVID19 being a global scam, even challenging the government and the health minister to prove him wrong by appearing in press meets and doing videos in social media.

"Why hasn’t our government replied to the questions asked by doctor Tarun Kothari?. If he is wrong, then why let him spread these rumors? Also, can an MP simply speak anything? There should be a Judicial Inquiry about these claims on COVID-19," Madhav Nayak told Deccan Chronicle.

"Let there be a proper inquiry. People should know if what these people are telling is correct or if they are simply giving such statements," he added.