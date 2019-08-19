Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 To create awareness ...
To create awareness about sexual assault, people take out candle march in T’gana

ANI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 8:40 am IST
On day-to-day basis, one way or the other people get affected by sexual assault directly or indirectly, said Zoaib, organiser of the event.
A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime. (Photo: ANI/ Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime.

"On day-to-day basis, one way or the other people get affected by sexual assault directly or indirectly. One of my family members was affected too. My aunt's sister was assaulted by my uncle, he accidentally groped her on very offensive level. Just like her, there are tons and tons of people who get affected by sexual harassment," said Zoaib, organiser of the event.

 

"Men, woman and transgender and in recent times we also witnessed sexual assaults of infants. In order to stop this, we are trying to make it a huge cause and by the support of all we can make it into a movement," he added.

A member named Amrutha said, "I was personally molested, teased and touched inappropriately by a lot of people. I saw many people who were assaulted mentally, physically, emotionally. Nothing can be excusable especially things like sexual assault and the only punishment they deserve is death."

Amrutha added, "We are here to question the society and rapists, as nobody deserves to be molested, touched and assaulted. The society should stand together to stop this."

Tags: candle march, awareness, crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


