Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 'Should pray for int ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Should pray for integration of PoK with India,' says Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Without naming Congress for criticism on arrest of Omar and Mufti, Singh said it was 'unnecessarily being made a big issue'.
The minister also allayed the apprehensions that people from outside would come and grab government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 The minister also allayed the apprehensions that people from outside would come and grab government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, people should now pray for the integration of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India in their lifetime.

He also downplayed the arrest of mainstream political leaders and the communication blockade in the Valley following the scrapping of the special status and bifurcation of the state in union territories.

 

"We are lucky that it (revoking of the special status) happened in our lifetime. It is because of the sacrifices of our three generations," Singh said addressing a meet on the current socio-political milieu in Jammu and Kashmir, organised by the state BJP at party headquarters in Jammu.

He said, "After this historic step, let us move forward with a positive thinking of freeing PoK from the illegal occupation of Pakistan and making it an integral part of the country in accordance with the unanimously passed resolution in Parliament (in 1994)."

"Let us pray that we see the integration of PoK with the country and people freely visit Muzaffarabad (capital of PoK)," he added.

Without naming the Congress for the criticism on the arrest of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the Union Minister said it was "unnecessarily being made a big issue".

"Under some compulsion or reason, the government has taken some steps to maintain peace. You (Congress) had arrested National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah. Such a thing had not happened in Kashmir," he said, adding that the leaders were not being kept in solitary confinement.

Defending the move with regard to Article 370, he said some people were frustrated because they had created a narrative in the country that no power could abolish the special status being enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

"We did it...Article 370 was a miscarriage of history and perhaps the gravest blunder in post-independence India," he said, adding that it led to the lack of development and discrimination within regions but also a "psychological isolation that created mental barriers".

"Former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee talked about insaniyat (humanity), jamhuriyat (democracy), kashmiriyat to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir. By this move, we have restored jamhuriyat (democracy) and have done the necessary course correction to pave a way for inasaniyat and kashmiriyat," Singh said.

Singh added that in the 1996 Assembly elections after several years of the governor's and president's rule in the state, the chief minister (Farooq Abdullah) was brought from abroad.

Without naming the National Conference or the PDP but apparently referring to these parties, he said they were spreading fear out of frustration as they used to propagate a notion that their presence was imperative for India in Kashmir.

"Now is the time to expose them on their own turf," he said.

"We will show the mirror to the Congress, which deceived the nation on Article 370. The National Conference betrayed its own people and was not faithful to the Articles 370 and 35-A. Otherwise, they would not have brought so many amendments over the years in collaboration with the Congress at the Centre," he added.

The minister also allayed the apprehensions that people from outside would come and grab government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some fringe elements have an agenda. We should not pay heed to their argument. Whatever had happened, nobody had ever imagined," he said.

...
Tags: jitendra singh, article 370, kashmir issue, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping. (Photo: File)

'Investigate Operation Lotus': Siddaramaiah attacks BJP after probe on phone tapping

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life. (Representational Image)

Bodies of teen kept in rock salt in Maharashtra hospital to 'bring them back to life'

'Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),' Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them 'baseless'. (Photo: File)

'Baseless': Indian Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K situation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone 11 Pro leaks

Does Apple have a trick up its sleeve with the upcoming iPhone 11 Pro? (Photo: Hasan Kaymak Innovations)
 

Looking to buy a home? Consider a repo linked: Home loan

The repo-linked loans will hopefully transmit rate cuts in a more efficient manner.
 

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

WhatsApp has introduced some handy features to enhance your experience. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Robots require reason to work with humans in future

Researchers explored the issue of robots using objects. 'Grasping' is an action perfected long ago in nature but one which represents the cutting-edge of robotics research. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has a wide variety of culinary experiences and we are confident that the robots will be welcomed with open arms in Bengaluru, Robot Restaurant founder Venkatesh Rajendaran said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bodies of teen kept in rock salt in Maharashtra hospital to 'bring them back to life'

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life. (Representational Image)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

'Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),' Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

'Baseless': Indian Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K situation

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them 'baseless'. (Photo: File)

15 killed, 35 injured as container truck collides with bus in Maharashtra

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

To create awareness about sexual assault, people take out candle march in T’gana

A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime. (Photo: ANI/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham