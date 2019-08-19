Rain deficit widens to 5 per cent in Telangana

Heavy rains in the first week of August had resulted in a six per cent surplus, the maximum this season.

Hyderabad: The cumulative rainfall this monsoon season has entered a deficit zone with a five per cent gap between actual and normal rainfall. The dry spell, however, will continue, said experts.

The state has been receiving only short spells of light to moderate rainfall in some districts.

Twenty-one districts have had deficient rainfall, the highest being Nalgonda district with a deficit of 44 per cent, followed by Jogulamba Gadwal district, which has a 41 per cent deficit. Hyderabad city has a deficit of 23 per cent.

According to the Indian Meteorological Depart-ment, the state has recei-ved 486.4 mm of rainfall, when the normal rainfall is 510.7 mm. Heavy rains in the first week of August had resulted in a six per cent surplus, the maximum this season.

According to Skymet, an independent weather forecasting agency, the dry spell is not limited to Telangana or the Telugu states. The monsoon has been poor throughout India and this will be the situation till the second week of September.

Rains will be largely confined to the eastern parts of the country such as Odisha, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh as the trough shifts closer to the foothills of the Himalayas.

There was light to moderate rains of up to 6 cm in the regions of Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and some others on Sunday. Whereas the city has witnessed only light rainfall in isolated parts, and most of the state has remained cloudy.

The general forecast for the next few days is generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with maximum and minimum temperatures at 30 and 25 degrees respectively.