Over 190 primary schools in Srinagar to re-open today

ANI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Kansal said the government will restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open on Monday in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.

 

He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

He said no untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided.

Kansal said the government will restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible. "BSNL officers and technicians are working continuously to restore the working of exchanges across Kashmir valley," he said.

"The government will attempt to restore infrastructural and developmental works as the overall situation further improves," he said.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


