Loknath Behera overruled, cop suspended

Kochi: The government on Sunday suspended Vibin Das, the sub-inspector of Ernakulam central police station accused of beating up Eldho Abraham, MLA during a CPI protest march on July 23, overruling state police chief Loknath Behera.

The DGP had stated that baton charges were part of routine police action to disperse a violent mob. His reported “no-action” recommendation had annoyed the CPI, the second largest constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Although party leaders declined to make any public comment, they expressed their sense of outrage in private to the LDF leadership, which led to the action.

Mr Abraham welcomed the decision and said that the party would decide on further moves. He, however, said the action should not have been delayed this much despite the popular mood being against the police.

A photograph of a helmet-wearing officer beating the legislator had gone viral soon after the incident.

The Ernakulam range DIG issued the suspension order to Mr Das on the ground of lapse and carelessness.

The police chief in his report to the home secretary said that since the district collector, who held a probe in the matter, had not explicitly mentioned any of the cops involved, action couldn't be taken against anyone.

Apart from Mr Abraham, CPI district secretary P. Raju and several others got injured in the police action.

The government, however, remained silent on the original demand of the CPI district leadership seeking action against Njarakkal circle inspector for his highhandedness against AISF workers. The march was with this demand.