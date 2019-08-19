Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 India will talk only ...
India will talk only about PoK: Rajnath Singh

Published Aug 19, 2019
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 1:20 am IST
He said “India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by fascist Hindu supremacists.”
New Delhi/Kalka (Haryana): Defence minister Rajnath Singh declared on Sunday that if talks are held with Pakistan, they will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), even as Pakistan Prime Minister continued to carry out a vicious tirade against India, comparing it to Nazi Germany in a series of ludicrous tweets.

Addressing a public rally in Haryana ahead of flagging off the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the upcoming Assembly polls, Mr Singh said, “If talks take place (with Pakistan), it will be on PoK and not on any other issue. If at all there have to be any talks with Pakistan, they will only happen when it stops aiding and abetting terrorism.”

 

This makes it clear that New Delhi will not discuss the Kashmir issue as a whole with Pakistan, even bilaterally, even if the two countries were to initiate a dialogue sometime in the future. New Delhi will only focus on getting PoK vacated by Pakistan during any talks in the future.

Under the Simla Agreement of 1972, India and Pakistan had agreed that the Kashmir issue would be resolved through bilateral talks.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, meanwhile, claimed the BJP-led government was a threat to the fabric of “Nehru and Gandhi’s India”, though Pakistan’s founding fathers had themselves rejected their vision of a composite India in favour of the two-nation theory.

On India bifurcating its state of Jammu and Kashmir and revoking Article 370, Mr Singh said the decisions had sent jitters to Pakistan and had become a cause of concern for them. “Now it (Pakistan) is knocking every door and approaching various countries for help. Have we committed any crime? And they are trying to threaten us. However, America, perceived as the most powerful country in the world by people, has snubbed Pakistan, telling them to initiate a dialogue with India,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to run a vicious campaign against India.

In a series of vitriolic tweets, Mr Khan claimed, “India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership. This threatens nine million Kashmiris under siege  ... (in Kashmir) for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world ... .”

Trying in vain to paint an alarmist picture and indulging in propaganda, the Pakistan PM added, that the threat also extends to Pakistan and the minorities in India.

