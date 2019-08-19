Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 Home Minister Shah, ...
Home Minister Shah, NSA Doval meet to discuss Kashmir situation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 19, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
The meeting holds significance as Doval has returned from Kashmir after assessing the situation on ground.
 The situation in the valley has improved in the past two days with restrictions lifted and communication lines restored. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar on Monday to discuss the prevalent issues and situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting holds significance as Doval has returned from Kashmir after assessing the situation on ground.

 

During his stay, Doval had interacted with different sections of society and oversaw the security arrangements in the state and interacted with local people in Shopian, Anantnag and downtown Srinagar.

He had also interacted with jawans from Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

The situation in the valley has improved in the past two days with restrictions lifted and communication lines restored.

The schools and educational institutions have resumed from today. Though teachers and staff were present, many students did not turn up.

