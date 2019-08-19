HD Kumaraswamy: Contact Trump and still, you can’t nail me!

Mangaluru: Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has declared that no investigation including one by the CBI will be able to point fingers at him in the alleged telephone tapping case and also took potshots at Congress leader Siddaramaiah who had demanded a probe to bring out the truth.

Kumaraswamy was in Dakshina Kannada district to visit flood affected areas. "I have been seeing various news reports related to telephone tapping. Some have even tried to tarnish my image but they will not succeed. I would like to make it clear that a CBI inquiry or a special investigation by any special agency even by contacting Trump (US President) cannot nail me," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters at Dharmasthala.

"I was told that the CM has handed over the case to CBI based on the suggestion of former CM Siddaramaiah. The CM has taken this decision at electrifying speed respecting Siddaramaiah. So I would like to thank the CM on behalf of Siddaramaiah for this quick response," Kumaraswamy quipped.

He also said that in the coming days, the truth will be revealed and everything would be clear. "People will come to know who had a hidden understanding," he said without giving details.

"Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister since 2008 for three years. I would like to request the CM to ask the CBI to inquire how telephone tapping was done during the tenure of the BJP government and what happend in the police department during the rule of the Siddaramaiah government along with my administration. Let the CBI probe how the police department functioned during BJP rule, during Siddaramaiah’s tenure and my administration and identify the main culprit responsible for this," he said.