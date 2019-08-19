Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 15 killed, 35 injure ...
15 killed, 35 injured as container truck collides with bus in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Mumbai: At least 15 people were killed and 35 were injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad. Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said.

 

The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said. The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

