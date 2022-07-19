YSRC government to provide welfare schemes twice per annum to eligible: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes Pension Grant document to beneficiaries at the camp office on Tuesday, Ministers B Mutyala Naidu, K Venkata Nageswara Rao others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 137 crore into the accounts of 3,39,096 beneficiaries who had been left out of the welfare schemes. He provided fresh pensions, Arogyasri facility and ration cards to 3.10 lakh families.

The chief minister said his government is committed to the welfare of the poor. “We took this initiative to reach benefits of the welfare schemes to those who are eligible and have not yet availed the benefits, given twice every year,” he said.

He pointed out that the benefits of these schemes are being delivered right at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

As many as 2,99,085 new beneficiaries were added to YSR Pension Kanuka, while 7051 are getting Ration Cards and 3035 are being provided with Arogyasri Cards under the present initiative. For this, an additional expenditure of Rs 935 crore shall be borne by the state government, he said.

The CM reiterated that the government is implementing every scheme with utmost responsibility and in a transparent manner without any discrimination.

He said the previous government of TD had tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes by extending it only to a select few people through Janmabhoomi Committees.

Terming his government as the people’s government, Jagan said the benefits are now given irrespective of the beneficiaries’ caste, religion, or political affiliation.

The CM said his government could confidently go to each beneficiary’s house under the Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam programme because of its good governance of the state in the last three years.

Ministers Budi Mutyalanaidu, Adimulapu Suresh and Nageswara Rao, chief secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.