  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 TS blames Polavaram ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS blames Polavaram project for floods, triggers row with AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
A view of the Polavaram project amid Godavari floods at Polavaram in Eluru district. (ARRANGED)
 A view of the Polavaram project amid Godavari floods at Polavaram in Eluru district. (ARRANGED)

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday held Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram project responsible for the flooding of the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam, sparking off a row with the neighbouring Telugu state.

The comments evoked a strong response from AP ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Ambati Rambabu, and led to a series of exchanges, through press statements, between the ministers of the two states.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, TRS leaders demanded a reduction in the height of the Polavaram project, accusing the AP government of changing the original plan, to increase the height by three metres. They alleged negligence on the part of the AP government for releasing water from the Polavaram project, claiming it resulted in Bhadrachalam being flooded.

The TRS leaders demanded the intervention of the Centre to address the issue as the Polavaram project was conferred the status of a national project. Further, they demanded that the Centre pass a Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament for the demerger of five villages of AP located in the vicinity of Bhadrachalam, and handover the same to Telangana.

AP ministers condemned the comments made by TRS leaders, with Botsa telling media persons at a press meet in Vijayawada that AP lost revenue as it lost Hyderabad during bifurcation. “Can we ask now to merge Hyderabad in AP? It is not right to say such things now and resolving the present problem should be the first priority,” he said.

Botsa said that ministers and CM must speak responsibly and that speeches should not be made to provoke others. He also dismissed the claims that water released from AP’s Polavaram project flooded Bhadrachalam. He told Puvvada Ajay not to make unnecessary comments, about revisiting the bifurcation of villages, claiming that the AP government would take necessary relief measures in the five villages.

Botsa said that the height of the Polavaram project was determined as per the approved design and that no change was made to it. He said that Ajay must take care of flood-hit areas in Khammam, while the AP government will take care of flood-hit mandals in its state.

AP water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said that it was not appropriate to politicise the Polavaram issue whenever floods occur, claiming that even a water height of 45.72 feet at the Polavaram project would not affect Bhadrachalam. Rambabu said that Telangana must get any doubts about the Polavaram project clarified by the Centre.

However, Puvvada Ajay hit back at the AP ministers’ comments on Hyderabad. “It's ridiculous that AP ministers have raised an irrelevant issue of Hyderabad's merger with AP... Our CM has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to find a permanent solution to Bhadrachalam flooding. These works cannot be taken up effectively unless the surrounding villages of Bhadrachalam, which were merged with AP, are handed back to Telangana. They should handover at least five villages to Telangana.”

Ajay said, “The Bhadrachalam Sri Rama temple is a holy place for devotees of both Telangana and AP. If AP ministers are really sincere about protecting the Bhadrachalam temple from floods, they should take the initiative to convince their CM to hold talks with our CM to resolve this issue amicably.”

...
Tags: puvvada ajay kumar, polavaram project, godavari river, bhadrachalam, botsa satyanarayana, ambati rambabu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits flood-hit areas in Yanam on Tuesday. Yanam MLA G.Srinivas Ashok is also seen. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Tamilisai refers to cloudburst as wine in lighter vein



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->