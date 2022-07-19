  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 Supreme Court transf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred PILs pending before it challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces to the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna also asked the High Courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs pending before them against the scheme to the Delhi High Court or keep it pending till a decision from the Delhi High Court, if the petitioners before it so desire.

The bench said petitioners before the four high courts can also opt to intervene in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

The top court said it is transferring the pleas as it would be appropriate if it has benefit of the Delhi High Court's considered view on them.

It asked the Delhi High Court to consider all the transferred PILs along with the pleas which are already pending before it expeditiously on this issue.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year. 

...
Tags: agnipath scheme, : supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Agnipath scheme
Army and Navy recruitment process under Agnipath starts

Latest From Nation

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visiting flood-hit areas. (Twitter/@puvvada_ajay)

Godavari recedes at Bhadrachalam, Puvvada blames Polavaram for delayed outflow

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala NEET exam: Case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->