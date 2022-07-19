Rains, subsequent damages bring poor upkeep of Kadem dam to fore

There was a water inflow of five lakh cusecs against an outflow of two lakh cusecs, due to which 17 of 18 sluice gates were opened, flooding nearby areas.— DC Image

ADILABAD: Poor upkeep of the Kadem irrigation project, highlighted in two instances during the recent rains, is now causing concern among farmers in the paddy farming hub located between Kadem in Nirmal district and Luxettipet of

Mancherial district as downstream water flow continues unabated due to

malfunctioning sluice gates.

As heavy rains continuously lashed Telangana over the past fortnight, there

was a threat to the structure of the Kadem dam as it could not handle the

heavy water inflow. There was a water inflow of five lakh cusecs against an

outflow of two lakh cusecs, due to which 17 of 18 sluice gates were opened,

flooding nearby areas. One dysfunctional sluice gate, not repaired for

around three years, also failed to open.

The rains eventually receded and the threat to the dam’s existence

diminished, but the damage caused due to heavy inflows has left more sluice

gates dysfunctional as authorities are unable to shut the gates amid the

project reaching dead storage level.

A dead storage level implies that the project is unable to discharge water

downstream naturally.

Paddy farmers said they will be hit hard since the dead storage level has

been reached, with water continuously flowing down.

A high-level technical team of the irrigation department’s ENC wing from

Hyderabad said that the sluice gates cannot be operated at present as motors

drenched in floodwater might get burned.

Engineers said that floodwater flowing into the project is being discharged

downstream.

The government deployed the ENC team to inspect the project, following a

breach at Mysamma temple, estimate damages to the project and submit a

report on modernising the project to deal with such eventualities in the

future.

Karunakar, a member of the technical team, said they will replace two

counterweight gates that got detached due to water pressure and washed away

downstream from the front portion of the project. Further, he said the team

is undertaking review works and will submit a report on the damages, as well

as steps for modernising the project.