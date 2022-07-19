  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 Floods turn nightmar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Floods turn nightmare for pregnant women in rural TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2022, 9:15 am IST
An Adivasi woman, Uyka Gandhari Bai of Mamidiguda (G), who gave birth to a baby on the banks of an overflowing rivulet being shifted to PHC in Indravelli. (DC)
 An Adivasi woman, Uyka Gandhari Bai of Mamidiguda (G), who gave birth to a baby on the banks of an overflowing rivulet being shifted to PHC in Indravelli. (DC)

ADILABAD: Pregnant women in the interior areas and inaccessible habitations are facing hardships following floods in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Overflowing streams and rivulets are posing a threat to the villagers who are facing a lot of difficulty in crossing them. Low-level bridges across rivulets were submerged in the flood and there is a need to construct high-level bridges at various places to improve accessibility and road connectivity. Some villages are surrounded by floodwater.   

An Adivasi woman gave birth on the banks of a rivulet while she was being shifted to Indravelli primary health (PHC) centre for delivery on Monday evening. Family members of the woman Uyka Gandhari Bai of Mamidiguda (G) in Harkapur gram panchayat alerted the medical staff of the Pittabongaram PHC. Villagers helped her deliver the baby on the banks of the rivulet by the time the medical staff reached the spot.

Later, the medical staff and villagers shifted the mother and the newborn in an ambulance to the Indravelli PHC. Adilabad zilla parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan visited the PHC and inquired about the condition of the mother and the baby on Tuesday.    

In another case, sanitary worker Saritha was bitten by a snake while cleaning the ‘Matha Shishu Samrakshana Hospital’ located on the banks of the river Godavari as floodwater entered the hospital in Mancherial town.

A large number of snakes were found dead on the hospital premises and the medical staff killed a snake that sneaked inside the building. The staff requested the authorities to provide them with safety shoes to avoid risks while cleaning the hospital building.

...
Tags: adilabad floods
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 20 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited

Vlogger's Metro dance goes viral

Leaks through the sluice gates are being resolved with high-capacity motors deployed to pump out water from residential areas, even as power restoration was done in 230 of 240 habitations in Bhadrachalam town. — DC Image

Godavari water level recedes but flood warning continues

More than 50 per cent of farmers in Gudipala grow groundnuts and most of them are waiting for good rains. — Representational Image/DC

Uneven monsoon hurts kharif sowing in Chittoor district

AP minister for industries, commerce and IT Gudivada Amarnath (in picture) lammed the Telugu Desam for its government’s financial mismanagement during 2014 -19, as was confirmed by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha. — Facebook

TD’s plot to target YSR Congress govt on poor finances boomerangs



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->