Floods turn nightmare for pregnant women in rural TS

An Adivasi woman, Uyka Gandhari Bai of Mamidiguda (G), who gave birth to a baby on the banks of an overflowing rivulet being shifted to PHC in Indravelli. (DC)

ADILABAD: Pregnant women in the interior areas and inaccessible habitations are facing hardships following floods in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Overflowing streams and rivulets are posing a threat to the villagers who are facing a lot of difficulty in crossing them. Low-level bridges across rivulets were submerged in the flood and there is a need to construct high-level bridges at various places to improve accessibility and road connectivity. Some villages are surrounded by floodwater.

An Adivasi woman gave birth on the banks of a rivulet while she was being shifted to Indravelli primary health (PHC) centre for delivery on Monday evening. Family members of the woman Uyka Gandhari Bai of Mamidiguda (G) in Harkapur gram panchayat alerted the medical staff of the Pittabongaram PHC. Villagers helped her deliver the baby on the banks of the rivulet by the time the medical staff reached the spot.

Later, the medical staff and villagers shifted the mother and the newborn in an ambulance to the Indravelli PHC. Adilabad zilla parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan visited the PHC and inquired about the condition of the mother and the baby on Tuesday.

In another case, sanitary worker Saritha was bitten by a snake while cleaning the ‘Matha Shishu Samrakshana Hospital’ located on the banks of the river Godavari as floodwater entered the hospital in Mancherial town.

A large number of snakes were found dead on the hospital premises and the medical staff killed a snake that sneaked inside the building. The staff requested the authorities to provide them with safety shoes to avoid risks while cleaning the hospital building.