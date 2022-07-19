  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 Oppn Vice President ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
 Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the post and was accompanied by a host of leaders.

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Several opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present during her nomination filing.

Tuesday is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge," she had said on Monday while thanking opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election. 

...
Tags: vice presidential candidate, vice presidential elections, margaret alva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Opposition parties nominate Margaret Alva for V-P

Latest From Nation

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visiting flood-hit areas. (Twitter/@puvvada_ajay)

Godavari recedes at Bhadrachalam, Puvvada blames Polavaram for delayed outflow

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala NEET exam: Case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Supreme Court (PTI)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->