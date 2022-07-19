  
Officials told to be vigilant about monkeypox

Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:18 am IST
 Incidentally, another case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to be alert over monkeypox, and advised doctors to increase their awareness of the disease.

The minister held a video conference with doctors of the Directorate of Medical Education and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) on Sunday to create awareness about the symptoms, tests, identification and treatment of monkeypox. He said there was no need to worry about the virus, but advised officials to be vigilant.

He said although up to 12,000 cases had been registered in more than 60 countries, only one case has been registered in the country in Kerala.

Incidentally, another case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday.  The minister said a special centre for diagnosis of suspected monkeypox cases has been set up at Gandhi Hospital, while Fever Hospital had been selected as a nodal hospital for immediate treatment of suspected cases.

RTPCR tests will be done in Gandhi Hospital and the samples will be sent to Pune for confirmation of the positive strain. Harish Rao also suggested that doctors should increase their own awareness about the symptoms, tests and treatment of monkeypox and explain it to the
field level staff. Travellers coming to the state from countries where
monkeypox has been reported should remain in isolation, and if they show any suspicious symptoms, they should immediately go to the nearest government hospitals and undergo basic tests, he said.

The general public can dial 04024651119 or 9030227324 to obtain information on monkeypox, seasonal diseases, vaccinations, and for advice regarding flood affected areas. The Minister also said that due to rains and floods, seasonal diseases were likely to increase and doctors have been advised to be alert in all hospitals for 10 days.

 

