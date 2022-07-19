  
Nation, Current Affairs

Light rain in many TS districts likely, say IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:46 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 3:46 am IST
Hyderabad is set to experience generally cloudy skies, with around 14.8 mm of rains predicted for the next 48 hours. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: After weeks of rain predictions, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said that there is no rain alert for several districts that experienced heavy downpours over the past few weeks for the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated spells of light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms, may occur in the state.

Hyderabad is set to experience generally cloudy skies, with around 14.8 mm of rains predicted for the next 48 hours. The temperature is set to stay in the range of 21-29 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city experienced light rains in isolated pockets on Monday, although the skies were generally clear across the city.

Rainfall of 9 mm was recorded at Serilingampally, followed by 6.3 mm at Malkajgiri and 5.8 mm at Kukatpally. Kamareddy and isolated pockets of Jagityal, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Siddipet districts received heavy rainfall on the day.

Tags: india meteorological department (imd), telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana


