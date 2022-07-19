  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 Kerala NEET exam: Ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala NEET exam: Case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 10:58 am IST
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational image: PTI)
 The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational image: PTI)

Kollam: Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in Kollam district.

Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis of a complaint of a girl who allegedly faced the humiliating experience while appearing for the NEET exam held at a private educational institute at Ayur in the district on Sunday.

The case was registered after a team of women officers recorded the statement of the girl, they said, adding that an investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon.

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told a TV channel that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear.

Condemning the incident, various youth organisations had held protests seeking action against the culprits.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days. 

...
Tags: neet exam protocol, kerala neet exam
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)


Latest From Nation

The state government decided to roll back a government order issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones. — Representational Image/DC

Rush for fitness certificates

Hayathnagar court granted a five-day police custody of K. Nageshwara Rao, who was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on rape and murder threat charges.— Representational Image/DC

Police get custody of accused SHO

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari, cast their votes for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi (PTI)

Presidential election marred by cross-voting charges

The centre will have a capacity to accommodate around 100 members along with 15 temporary beds for taking rest. — Representational Image/DC

Day care centre for elderly to come up in Sircilla



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

17 dead, thousands moved to safety as rains batter various parts of India

The Maharashtra capital was lashed by incessant showers leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->